iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 703,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300,066 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $34,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $365,022,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,626,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $65,254,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 67,425,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,435,812. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

