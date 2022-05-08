iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after acquiring an additional 828,737 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,898,000 after buying an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,864,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.14. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

