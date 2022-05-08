iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 615,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 577,309 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,857,000 after acquiring an additional 321,827 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after acquiring an additional 203,112 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,922,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,668,000.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.82. 576,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,226. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $183.77 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

