iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $142,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,865,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,023,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.08 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.