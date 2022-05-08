iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.01. 5,375,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $97.90 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average is $109.58.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (IJR)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.