iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

IYF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.45. 526,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.62. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

