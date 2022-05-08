Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ISR opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34. Isoray has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.94.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 52.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

