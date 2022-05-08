iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $63.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $78.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iTeos Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $20,275,835.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aaron I. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $2,749,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,817,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,440,924.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 886,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,373. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 423,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $898.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.94. iTeos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

