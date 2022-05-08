James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.60

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The business had revenue of $900.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

