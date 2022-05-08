JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after buying an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after buying an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,762,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $543,909,000 after buying an additional 558,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 15,133,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,966,941. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

