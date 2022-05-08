Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.37. 6,433,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

