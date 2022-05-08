JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€48.70” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($51.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FME. Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($55.79) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €64.94 ($68.35).

FME stock opened at €58.58 ($61.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.54. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a one year high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

