JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 690

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

