JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target to GBX 690

Posted by on May 8th, 2022

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFYGet Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCBFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 530 ($6.62) to GBX 580 ($7.25) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 590 ($7.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of SCBFY stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

About Standard Chartered (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

