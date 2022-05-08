JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Price Target to GBX 215

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 230.86 ($2.88).

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 113.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.89 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Melrose Industries’s payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Charlotte Twyning acquired 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,915.20 ($24,878.45). Also, insider David Lis acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £46,550 ($58,151.16). Insiders have bought a total of 74,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,520 over the last 90 days.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

