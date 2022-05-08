Jupiter (JUP) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Jupiter has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $196,117.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded 2,083,621% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.00292416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00189620 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.75 or 0.00557765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00038730 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,537.19 or 2.01463295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 945,850,227 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

