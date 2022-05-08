Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $175.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total transaction of $457,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock worth $2,562,418. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,120 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,305 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after acquiring an additional 46,231 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.