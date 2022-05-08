Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.08. 3,296,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,900. The company has a market capitalization of $482.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KPTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 6,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,693.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after buying an additional 127,888 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 65,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

