Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Kearny Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kearny Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KRNY stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $870.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,395.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kearny Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

