Kellogg (NYSE:K) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

K opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.38. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.27.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

