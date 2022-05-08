KeyCorp Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.59.

AMD stock opened at $95.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $3,540,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,324 shares of company stock worth $21,986,142. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

