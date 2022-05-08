KeyCorp Lowers Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $52.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.67% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.88, a current ratio of 16.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $86.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.55.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 128.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $43,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,742,341 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 111,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after purchasing an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,161,918 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.