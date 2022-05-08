Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

KZR stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 25.77 and a quick ratio of 25.77.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

