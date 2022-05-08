Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Get Kforce alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

KFRC stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52 week low of $55.94 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

In other news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 28.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.