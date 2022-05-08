Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

NASDAQ:KE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 90,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $30.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kimball Electronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 581,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

