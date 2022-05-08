Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($107.37) to €92.00 ($96.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

