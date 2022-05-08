Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2583 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Shares of KIGRY opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $29.30.
Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Kion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
