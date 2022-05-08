KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $59,000.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.80%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

