Kleros (PNK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $689,739.00

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $689,739.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

