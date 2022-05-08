Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445 ($5.56).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Knights Group from GBX 410 ($5.12) to GBX 165 ($2.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of KGH stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 100 ($1.25). The company had a trading volume of 703,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 332.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 98.60 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.68).

In other news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.68), for a total transaction of £675,000 ($843,222.99).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

