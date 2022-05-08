Korea Investment CORP Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,805 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

