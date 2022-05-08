Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,189,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124,042 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $23,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 57,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,742,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 209,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 225,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 1,211,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,702. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,115.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,302 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

