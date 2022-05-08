Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $38.86 and a one year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

