Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.48

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.48 and traded as low as $86.53. Kubota shares last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 34,404 shares changing hands.

KUBTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.37). Kubota had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

