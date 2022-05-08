L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) will post $4.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the highest is $4.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year sales of $17.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.20 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.83. 1,265,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,467. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

