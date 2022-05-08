Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Receives C$42.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight Capital lowered Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Shares of LIF traded down C$1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.40. 399,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,930. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 5.46. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$31.64 and a 52 week high of C$51.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty ( TSE:LIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$60.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.5902446 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 101.11%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.