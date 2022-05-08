Lake Street Capital Lowers Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target to $8.00

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $374.59 million, a P/E ratio of 131.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Cantaloupe had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Jiro Harris bought 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the third quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

