Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,098 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $449.50 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.66 and a 200-day moving average of $588.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

