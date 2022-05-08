Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.50 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $127.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

