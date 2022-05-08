Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $47.85 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $254,290.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $184,028.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at $33,836,890.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,013 shares of company stock worth $14,495,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

