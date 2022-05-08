Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDFGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCDF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

LRCDF stock remained flat at $$30.56 during trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

