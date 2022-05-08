Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $181.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.10.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

