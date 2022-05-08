Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 96,233 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,786 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 96,233 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SEA by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 582,547 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,675,000 after purchasing an additional 244,786 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,310,421 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $417,670,000 after acquiring an additional 198,381 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in SEA by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEA in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of SE stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

