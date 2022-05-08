Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Announces Earnings Results

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazydays had a return on equity of 58.51% and a net margin of 7.57%.

LAZY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.04. 123,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $264.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.78. Lazydays has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43.

LAZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazydays from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lazydays from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

