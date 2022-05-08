Lead Wallet Market Capitalization Reaches $545,736.68 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $545,736.68 and $24,830.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,622,262.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.19 or 0.00365307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00190678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00553018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039134 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,350.09 or 1.90686293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

