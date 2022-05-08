Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Lear reported earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $9.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $16.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.48 to $18.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

LEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.98. The stock had a trading volume of 564,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,715. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lear has a one year low of $123.28 and a one year high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average of $162.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lear by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

