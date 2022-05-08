Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.99

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as high as $5.17. Leonardo shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 45,471 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

