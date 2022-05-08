Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,857,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LESL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

