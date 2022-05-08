Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 262,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,968,584 shares.The stock last traded at $17.98 and had previously closed at $18.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,351 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 97,390 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 76,524 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,134 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

