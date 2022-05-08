Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 424,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,088,000. Udemy accounts for approximately 25.1% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Udemy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

UDMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Udemy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,439. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

