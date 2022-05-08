Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifetime Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of kitchenware, cutlery & cutting boards, bakeware & cookware, pantryware & spices, tabletop and bath accessories, marketing its products under various trade names, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Pfaltzgraff, Cuisinart, Hoffritz, Sabatier, Nautica, DBK-Daniel Boulud Kitchen, Joseph Abboud Environments, Roshco, Baker’s Advantage, Kamenstein, CasaModa, Kathy Ireland, and :USE. Lifetime’s products are distributed through almost every major retailer in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $247.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $284,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $369,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 343.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 105,044 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

