LINK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One LINK coin can currently be bought for approximately $92.13 or 0.00269502 BTC on exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $550.53 million and $1.75 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 21.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,652,949.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00370520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.41 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.43 or 0.00554145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039057 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,648.17 or 1.92042315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINK’s official website is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

